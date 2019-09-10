Príncipe William visita centro de apoyo a Bomberos para conmemorar el día 999
El pasado lunes 9 de septiembre el Príncipe William conmemoró el dís 999 en el Reino Unido visitando el centro de apoyo a Bomberos, The Firefighters Charity, esto además de compartir una foto de hace más de 30 años con su madre y hermano
Reino Unido.- El pasado lunes 9 de septiembre se celebró el día 999, por el cual el Príncipe William lo conmemoró de dos maneras, la primera fue compartiendo una foto al lado de su madre, Lady Di y su hermano hermano, Harry, con un emotivo mensaje y la segundo visitando el centro de apoyo a Bomberos, The Firefighters Charity.
Este centro ofrece un apoyo especializado y de alta tecnología para los miembros del cuerpo de Bomberos del Reino Unido para lograr mantener la salud menral, fisica y social durante su vida, comprendiendo que cada elemento sufre y vive de diferente manera las lesiones o el impacto psicológico ante cada caso que se les presente.
El duque de Cambridge visitó la cede de Harcombe House, cabe destacar que cuentas con tres cedes, en la cual se paso por su gimnasio que cuenta con un maquina antigravedad que permite a cualquiera con lesiones en las piernas ejercitarse libremente sin tener que apoyar todo su peso en dichas extremidades o en las manos, en la cual conoció a una familia que todos los días realizan una sesión de terapia en esta.
William de igual manera se reunió con distintas familias que han recibido el apoyo de la asociación y el impactó que este representó para ellos, sobre todo a nivel emocional, tras esto tuvo una charla con todo el sector de servicios de emergencia.
Cabe mencionar que en su cuenta de Instagram el esposo de Kate Middleton compartió que Give Us A Shout Insta este martes ha lanzado una asociación n la cual se proporciona apoyo las 24 horas del día los 7 días de la semana a través de textos o llamas telefónicas, dejó agregado el numero de servicio, para el Reino Unido.
El Voluntario de Crisis escuchará sin juzgarlo, lo ayudará a superar el momento, lo ayudará a articular el problema y los capacitará para dar los siguientes pasos".
De igual manera compartió un video en el que asesoran el modo en que pueden contactarse y como pueden iniciar la conversación con este servicio y así dejar que todo fluya naturalmente y los voluntarios puedan proporcionarles el apoyo correcto.
There are a thousand ways to start a conversation about your crisis, @GiveUsAShoutInsta is here for all of them. Text Shout to 85258 for 24/7 support ������ Save and Share this World Suicide Prevention Day to ensure no-one goes through a crisis alone. #WSPD #WSPD2019 #Shout85258
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @kesingtonroyal
