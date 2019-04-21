Robert Smith, vocalista de The Cure cumple 60 años y sus fans lo felicitan
El reconocido cantante cumple 60 años hoy 21 de abril, lo que no pasó desapercibido en las redes sociales
Los Ángeles, EU.- Los fanáticos de todo el mundo han estado enviando felicitaciones de cumpleaños a Robert Smith, cantante, compositor, guitarrista y líder de la banda The Cure quien cumple 60 años hoy 21 de abril.
Los fanáticos han estado enviando sus mejores deseos y compartiendo fotografías a Smith por medio de las redes sociales.
Un fan dijo "Feliz cumpleaños 60 ... sin tu música, estaría perdido". Otro dijo "Feliz cumpleaños 60 a esta leyenda" antes de compartir fotos de Smith en los conciertos que había estado desde los inicios de The Cure hasta el día actual.
Happy 60th birthday to Robert Smith. �� pic.twitter.com/XHMHWz8CtZ— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) 21 de abril de 2019
#RobertSmith birthday April 21 !! Oh my goodness he'll be 60. Hooray for Robert !!! pic.twitter.com/qdXQ2HIYUn— Luci Morningstar (@ArrigoAnne) 20 de abril de 2019
#TheCure #TheCureenArgentina #SimonGallup #RobertSmith— The Cure Argentina (@CureenArgentina) 20 de abril de 2019
Happy Birthday Robert!!! pic.twitter.com/RpQh1TtSOc
We celebrate the day you were born! Happy 60th birthday Lord Smith of Crawley ������#birthdayboy#happybirthday #robertsmith #thecure #nomusicnolife pic.twitter.com/W22GJuTI10— Msspilkes (@msspilkes) 21 de abril de 2019
“For how much longer can I howl into this wind....?”— 1_Imaginary_Boy (@1_Imaginary_Boy) 21 de abril de 2019
My hero turns 60 today and remains a huge influence on my life. For all the music, the shows and the memories, thank you and happy birthday @RobertSmith x pic.twitter.com/SoyyEVQcLp
Happy sixtieth birthday #RobertSmith �� Giving the old picture disc a spin in your honour, Sir! �� #TheCure #60today #herestomanymore pic.twitter.com/RfISOZ3YQH— Frazer Lee (@frazer_lee) 21 de abril de 2019
Esta nota incluye información de: NME
