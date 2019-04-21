Espectáculos

Robert Smith, vocalista de The Cure cumple 60 años y sus fans lo felicitan

El reconocido cantante cumple 60 años hoy 21 de abril, lo que no pasó desapercibido en las redes sociales 

por Iván Rosas

El músico y compositor, Robert Smith(Internet)

El músico y compositor, Robert Smith | Internet

Los Ángeles, EU.- Los fanáticos de todo el mundo han estado enviando felicitaciones de cumpleaños a Robert Smith, cantante, compositor, guitarrista y líder de la banda The Cure quien cumple 60 años hoy 21 de abril.

Los fanáticos han estado enviando sus mejores deseos y compartiendo fotografías a Smith por medio de las redes sociales.

Un fan dijo "Feliz cumpleaños 60 ... sin tu música, estaría perdido". Otro dijo "Feliz cumpleaños 60 a esta leyenda" antes de compartir fotos de Smith en los conciertos que había estado desde los inicios de The Cure hasta el día actual.

Esta nota incluye información de: NME

Temas
  • The Cure
  • Robert Smith
  • cumpleaños

Comentarios