Sarah Kohan comparte tierno mensaje a pocos días de convertirse en madre

La pareja de Javier Hernández, Sarah Kohan compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un tierno mensaje a poco tiempo de convertirse en madre por primera vez

Sarah Kohan, pareja de Javier Hernández(Instagram @sarahkohan)

Ciudad de México.- Sarah Kohan y Javier Hernández están a pocos días de convertirse en padres por primera vez, ante esto, la modelo hizo uso de sus redes sociales para enviar un conmovedor mensaje. 

Estoy casi al final de este embarazo y tengo sentimientos encontrados al respecto. Para ser honesta me han encantado algunas cosas y he odiado otras".

Realmente no sabía lo difícil y mentalmente agotador que puede ser tener una vida dentro de ti: desde los primeros 3 meses en los que estás constantemente ansioso por que le suceda algo al bebé, a las náuseas, vómitos y ausencia de hambre que experimenté en mis 7 meses de embarazo", expresó la joven.

Kohan aceptó que los cambios físicos han resultado muy difíciles para ella ya que es una persona que le "encantaba hacer ejercicio a diario".

Así mismo, confesó que el embarazo le ha traído problemas pélvicos debido al peso del bebé, sin embargo, no se queja ya que esta muy agradecida de tener un hijo.

No puedo esperar a conocer a nuestro pequeño y ver esa pequeña cara y cuerpo que creció dentro de mí durante 9 meses. Todo vale la pena y lo haría un millon de veces más", concluye Sarah. 

