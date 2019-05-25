Sarah Kohan comparte tierno mensaje a pocos días de convertirse en madre
La pareja de Javier Hernández, Sarah Kohan compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un tierno mensaje a poco tiempo de convertirse en madre por primera vez
Ciudad de México.- Sarah Kohan y Javier Hernández están a pocos días de convertirse en padres por primera vez, ante esto, la modelo hizo uso de sus redes sociales para enviar un conmovedor mensaje.
Estoy casi al final de este embarazo y tengo sentimientos encontrados al respecto. Para ser honesta me han encantado algunas cosas y he odiado otras".
Realmente no sabía lo difícil y mentalmente agotador que puede ser tener una vida dentro de ti: desde los primeros 3 meses en los que estás constantemente ansioso por que le suceda algo al bebé, a las náuseas, vómitos y ausencia de hambre que experimenté en mis 7 meses de embarazo", expresó la joven.
Kohan aceptó que los cambios físicos han resultado muy difíciles para ella ya que es una persona que le "encantaba hacer ejercicio a diario".
Así mismo, confesó que el embarazo le ha traído problemas pélvicos debido al peso del bebé, sin embargo, no se queja ya que esta muy agradecida de tener un hijo.
No puedo esperar a conocer a nuestro pequeño y ver esa pequeña cara y cuerpo que creció dentro de mí durante 9 meses. Todo vale la pena y lo haría un millon de veces más", concluye Sarah.
Nearing the end of this pregnancy and I have mixed feelings about it. To be honest I have loved some aspects and hated others. I really was oblivious to how mentally tough and draining it can be growing a life inside of you - from the beginning three months where you are constantly anxious about anything happening to the baby, to the nausea, vomiting and absence of hunger I experienced well into my 7 month of pregnancy. The physical changes are tough especially as someone who loved to workout daily and feel strong (many women continue to workout during pregnancy but it was not possible for me because of how long I was sick for and then developing pelvic issues due to the weight of the baby) not complaining at all as I am so grateful to be pregnant and carrying our child but my god do I have a new respect for women and just trying to keep it real for you all as most of the time Instagram is just a highlight reel! I can’t wait to meet our little guy and see that little face and body that grew inside me for 9 months. It’s all so worth it and would do it 1000000 times over. ❤️
