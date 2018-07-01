Espectáculos

¡Se acabó el amor! Liam Payne y Cheryl Cole se separan

El exintegrante de One Direction expresó que ha sido una decisión muy difícil de tomar para él y Cheryl

por Redacción Tribuna

De acuerdo con diversas fuentes, Liam Payne dio el anuncio de su separación un día después de que Cheryl cumpliera años(Twitter)

Ciudad de México.- Los intérpretes Liam Payne y Cheryl se unen a la lista de parejas del espectáculo que le rompen el corazón a sus fans con la noticia de una inevitable separación. A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el exintegrante de la agrupación británica One Direction comunicó que él y Cheryl tomarán caminos separados, una decisión muy dura que tuvieron que tomar.

 

 
"Aún nos tenemos mucho amor el uno por el otro como una familia. Bear es nuestro mundo y pedimos que respeten su privacidad mientras navegamos juntos nuestro camino por esto", finalizó Liam Payne su comunicado.
 
 
Liam Payne y Cheryl no están casados, sin embargo los une su pequeño hijo Bear, quien llegó a sus vidas en 2017. 
 
De acuerdo con diversas fuentes, la pareja había antes enfrentado los rumores de que su relación iba rumbo al rompimiento, pues eran interrogados de forma constante acerca de esta especulación.
 
Se dio a conocer en medios que Cheryl habría rechazado la iniciativa de Liam de unir sus vidas en matrimonio, lo cual habría dado paso a una discusión. 
 
 
