¡Se acabó el amor! Liam Payne y Cheryl Cole se separan
Ciudad de México.- Los intérpretes Liam Payne y Cheryl se unen a la lista de parejas del espectáculo que le rompen el corazón a sus fans con la noticia de una inevitable separación. A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el exintegrante de la agrupación británica One Direction comunicó que él y Cheryl tomarán caminos separados, una decisión muy dura que tuvieron que tomar.
Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.— Liam (@LiamPayne) 1 de julio de 2018
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
