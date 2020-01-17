'The Rock': "Te amo papá, siempre estaré orgulloso y agradecido"
El actor y productor, Dwayne Johnson, conocido como 'The Rock', expresó su sentir en redes sociales acerca del fallecimiento de su padre, Rocky Johnson
Ciudad de México.- El actor y luchador Dwayne Johnson, conocido como ‘La Roca’ se encuentra de luto pues por la noche confirmaron el fallecimiento de su padre, el reconocido y legendario luchador de la WWE, Rocky Johnson.
El actor que hasta ahora no había emitido mensaje alguno en redes sociales por el sensible fallecimiento de su padre, dedicó un momento en Instagram para mostrar su amor, respeto y admiración
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson ��
Te amo papá, siempre estaré orgulloso y agradecido. Ve y descansa en lo alto”.
En un texto que acompañaba al video publicado por ‘La Roca’, Dwayne mostró todo su afecto y admiración, a quien para el fue una inspiración.
Rompiste las barreras del color, te convertiste en una leyenda del ring, y trascendiste a tu manera en todo el mundo. Yo era ese niño sentado viéndote y adorándote, al que criaste para siempre estar orgulloso de nuestra cultura”.
El actor señaló estar adolorido por la pérdida de su padre, pero lo recordará siempre con admiración.
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
Comentarios