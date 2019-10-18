'The Rock' recuerda su adolescencia con una divertida historia
El actor, Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock, publicó una divertida historia mediante Instagram al asegurar que creían que era un policía encubierto
Estados Unidos.- El actor, Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock, publicó una divertida historia mediante Instagram, donde cuenta cómo fue su adolescencia.
#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6’4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai’i to live in Nashville, TN - where I just enrolled in a new high school - and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop����♀️ True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager. Kickin’ puberty’s ass from day 1. #PornstacheJohnson #YoureUnderArrest
A ese momento especial cuando era un niño punk de 15 años, 6'4, apenas 200lbs, bigote espeluznante y obligado a dejar Hawai'i para vivir en Nashville”, mencionó.
El también luchador aseguró que en su escuela siempre lo trataban mal por su cuerpo, pues creían que era un policía encubierto.
De momento el post registra cinco millones 768 mil 512 ‘me gusta’, además de 45 mil 500 comentarios, la cuales son interacciones.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @therock
