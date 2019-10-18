Espectáculos

'The Rock' recuerda su adolescencia con una divertida historia

El actor, Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock, publicó una divertida historia mediante Instagram al asegurar que creían que era un policía encubierto 

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

'The Rock' recuerda su adolescencia con una divertida historia(Instagram de @therock)

'The Rock' recuerda su adolescencia con una divertida historia | Instagram de @therock

Estados Unidos.- El actor, Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock, publicó una divertida historia mediante Instagram, donde cuenta cómo fue su adolescencia.

A ese momento especial cuando era un niño punk de 15 años, 6'4, apenas 200lbs, bigote espeluznante y obligado a dejar Hawai'i para vivir en Nashville”, mencionó.

El también luchador aseguró que en su escuela siempre lo trataban mal por su cuerpo, pues creían que era un policía encubierto.

De momento el post registra cinco millones 768 mil 512 ‘me gusta’, además de 45 mil 500 comentarios, la cuales son interacciones.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @therock

Temas

Comentarios