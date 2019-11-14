The Rock revela fecha de estreno de 'Black Adam' en su cuenta de Instagram
La exestrella de la WWE y ahora actor, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, reveló la fecha de estreno de la película de 'Black Adam' mediante su cuenta oficial de Instagram, esto hizo que los fans se emocionaran
Estados Unidos.- Desde hace muco tiempo, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, estaba en la visat para interpretar a Black Adam, en una película de DC, no obstante, una noticia ha tomado por sorpresa a los fans de este personaje y del mismo actor.
En la cuenta oficial de Instagram de The Rock, Johnson publicó una imagen donde aparece él caracterizado de Black Adam, con el traje rasgado mientras vuela en lo que parece un lugar devastado.
Pero los que más alegría causó en redes sociales, fue que apareció la supuesta fecha de estreno. En un largo texto de 'La Roca' escribrió que ha sido un placer el formar parte de la compañía de héroes de DC y que siempre había soñado con ser alguien así.
La fecha del supuesto estreno que muestra la foto es el 22 de diciembre de 2021. Los Internautas se ven sumamente contentos con esta revelación dada por el exluchador.
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
Esta nota incluye información de: Mouse La Tercera
