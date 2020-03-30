Tracy Sáenz presume de su belleza con un entallado 'outfit'
La modelo, Tracy Sáenz, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram compartió una atractiva imagen en la cual se le pudo ver en paños menores
Ciudad de México.- La modelo, Tracy Sáenz, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram compartió una atractiva imagen en la cual se le pudo ver en paños menores arriba de la cama.
$10k CASH GIVEAWAY ���� SEE BELOW ON HOW TO ENTER: . 1. Go to @t0p30; 2. Follow EVERYONE @t0p30 is following (It takes less than 30 seconds to follow all the accounts!) 3. Comment “DONE” on this post when you finish following everyone we follow �� . One grand prize winner will receive $5000 CASH, and 2 other winners will receive $2500 CASH via PayPal. There will be live broadcast on @t0p30 on April 15 to chose randomly the winner. Winners Of the IPhone 11 & AirPods will be chosen randomly by doing a live broadcast on different Instagram of the influencers or artists we follow so stay Tuned! . The Winners of this campaign are tagged in this video! . Sponsored by @kingrolodex @alhosn_ksa @almoaibedc & @9mm Winners will be announced on or about April 15th via @t0p30 Instagram story. . This Prize giveaway is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram.
En la instantánea se aprecia a la celebridad presumiendo sus curvas de fuego al portar un ajustado pantalón blanco y un colorido crop top.
Por ahora, su post registra 77 mil 314 'me gusta', además de 485 comentarios, en los cuales se logran leer múltiples elogios y cumplidos de sus fieles fanáticos, quienes no se pierden su últimas actualizaciones.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @tracysaenzoficial
Comentarios