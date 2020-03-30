Espectáculos

Tracy Sáenz presume de su belleza con un entallado 'outfit'

La modelo, Tracy Sáenz, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram compartió una atractiva imagen en la cual se le pudo ver en paños menores

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Tracy Sáenz derrocha sensualidad arriba de la cama en paños menores(Instagram de @tracysaenzoficial)

Ciudad de México.- La modelo, Tracy Sáenz, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram compartió una atractiva imagen en la cual se le pudo ver en paños menores arriba de la cama.

En la instantánea se aprecia a la celebridad presumiendo sus curvas de fuego al portar un ajustado pantalón blanco y un colorido crop top.

Por ahora, su post registra 77 mil 314 'me gusta', además de 485 comentarios, en los cuales se logran leer múltiples elogios y cumplidos de sus fieles fanáticos, quienes no se pierden su últimas actualizaciones.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @tracysaenzoficial

