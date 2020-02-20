Tras años juntos, Actriz de 'Riverdale' termina oficialmente su relación

Estados Unidos.- Desde hace varios meses la larga relación entre la famosa actriz de Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch, y el rapero, Travis Mills, ha estado en medios de rumores de una separación, mismos que fueron confirmados a través de un extenso y desgarrador mensaje.

Mills a través de su cuenta de Instagram compartió una foto al lado de la actriz con un extenso y desgarrador mensaje en el que hace oficial que su noviazgo ha terminado tras más de tres años juntos.

El rapero comenzó expresando que no había manera sencilla de hablar al respecto y que había escrito el texto varias veces, pero al final decidió ser totalmente honesto con sus fans, pues a lo largo de sus casi cuatro años de relación los apoyaron y desearon lo mejor, pero era hora de terminar.

Me duele que nuestro viaje haya llegado a su fin, lo digo en serio cuando digo que estoy increíblemente agradecido de haber compartido los últimos 3 años con alguien tan compasiva, inteligente y maravillosa como Madelaine. El crecimiento personal hecho posible por nuestro tiempo juntos no cambiaría nada", escribió Travis.

Travis aseguró que su tiempo junto a la intérprete de 'Cheryl Blossom' fue increíble en cada etapa, explicó que ambos trataban cada día por sus respectivas carreras de superar difíciles obstaculos, entre correos que responer, sus compromisos, separar la vida real del mundo de la fama, sin embargo, recalcó que gracias a ella se convirtió en mejor persona y siempre estaría para ella sin importar que, apoyandola y aplaudiendo su éxito.

Me desafió, me mantuvo honesto, me hizo más compasivo y me ayudó a hacer un crecimiento muy necesario. Los máximos más altos se hicieron mejores, los mínimos más bajos eran habitables, gracias a ella. He aprendido mucho sobre mí y mi vida gracias a ese amor y apoyo incondicionales