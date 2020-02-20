Tras años juntos, Actriz de 'Riverdale' termina oficialmente su relación
Tras varios años saliendo juntos, la famosa actriz de Riverdale y su ahora expareja han confirmado que su relación ha terminado, después de varios meses entre especulaciones de una ruptura
Estados Unidos.- Desde hace varios meses la larga relación entre la famosa actriz de Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch, y el rapero, Travis Mills, ha estado en medios de rumores de una separación, mismos que fueron confirmados a través de un extenso y desgarrador mensaje.
Mills a través de su cuenta de Instagram compartió una foto al lado de la actriz con un extenso y desgarrador mensaje en el que hace oficial que su noviazgo ha terminado tras más de tres años juntos.
El rapero comenzó expresando que no había manera sencilla de hablar al respecto y que había escrito el texto varias veces, pero al final decidió ser totalmente honesto con sus fans, pues a lo largo de sus casi cuatro años de relación los apoyaron y desearon lo mejor, pero era hora de terminar.
Me duele que nuestro viaje haya llegado a su fin, lo digo en serio cuando digo que estoy increíblemente agradecido de haber compartido los últimos 3 años con alguien tan compasiva, inteligente y maravillosa como Madelaine. El crecimiento personal hecho posible por nuestro tiempo juntos no cambiaría nada", escribió Travis.
Travis aseguró que su tiempo junto a la intérprete de 'Cheryl Blossom' fue increíble en cada etapa, explicó que ambos trataban cada día por sus respectivas carreras de superar difíciles obstaculos, entre correos que responer, sus compromisos, separar la vida real del mundo de la fama, sin embargo, recalcó que gracias a ella se convirtió en mejor persona y siempre estaría para ella sin importar que, apoyandola y aplaudiendo su éxito.
Me desafió, me mantuvo honesto, me hizo más compasivo y me ayudó a hacer un crecimiento muy necesario. Los máximos más altos se hicieron mejores, los mínimos más bajos eran habitables, gracias a ella. He aprendido mucho sobre mí y mi vida gracias a ese amor y apoyo incondicionales
Concluyó pidiendo que se tuviera respeto de su dolor y que no estuvieran sobre ellos preguntando sobre su ruptura en cada evento público.
Been writing, and re-writing this the last few days I've had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I'll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes- Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything. Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names. In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it. There’s a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there’s a mountain of challenges. That said we were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her. I’ve learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support. While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back. Trying to capture the gratitude, love & pain in a few paragraphs, is impossible. I’m not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing. It’s a sad world when sites, blogs, & media try to profit off our pain. Please be respectful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @travismills
