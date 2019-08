Tras duras críticas, el Príncipe Harry se gana el cariño del público con esto

Today, The Duke of Sussex attended the 118th Rugby Football League Men’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. From The Duke of Sussex: “Well done to everyone who played in today’s heat! Amazing performances from both winning teams, commiserations to St.Helens and Ireland. Whether you support League or Union, or both, it’s been a great day for rugby overall! Congratulations Warrington and congratulations England. Warrington fans, you were exceptional! Safe journey home to all.” • As Patron of the RFL and RFU, roles he actively embraces, The Duke has continued to keep a close eye on Rugby League’s most historic competition and was excited to attend this tradition that’s been celebrated for 118 years. The Challenge Cup, a tournament that ranges across wheelchair, female and male competitors (and features amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs) makes it the only knock-out tournament of its kind to include teams from all levels of sport. Well done to everyone who competed and contributed to this year’s RFL Challenge Cup! The competition is a great example of inclusivity, sportsmanship and community, and the opportunity for players and clubs of different backgrounds to work and play together in the spirit of sport. Photo ©️ PA images / @rugbyfootballleague

