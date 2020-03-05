VIDEO: Así fue la visita de William y Kate en Irlanda después del accidente
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton consiguieron llegar a Irlanda a pesar de haber pasado por un ligero accidente en su helicóptero, afortunadamente fue por la neblina y no el funcionamiento de la aeronave
Dublín, Irlanda.- El príncipe William y Kate Middleton consiguieron llegar a Irlanda luego de haber pasado un tremendo susto en su viaje por helicóptero donde sufrieron un ligero accidente.
Afortunadamente esto no fue por el funcionamiento de la aeronave, sino que realmente se debió al mal tiempo y a la neblina que los rodeó.
�� Joining the @galwaycircus for a spot of juggling — this year will see @Galway2020 host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland – a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, and the country’s proud history of artistic endeavour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special event at Tribeton featuring several #Galway2020 acts, including Livefeed, Hoops and the Galway Community Circus, and met performers, young people and volunteers. #RoyalVisitIreland
Aunque por eso se retrasaron un poco, consiguieron visitar un pub tradicional irlandés, donde consiguieron reunirse con locales que acudieron para promover la ciudad.
��SOUND ON �� Thank you Galway! At the traditional Irish Tig Coili pub, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people, before meeting members of the public gathered on King Street — it was great to see so many people in the city today! #RoyalVisitIreland
Además los duques de Cambridge pudieron visitar la fábrica de cerveza Guinness Storehouse, el heredero al trono bromeó con que solo había podido dar un par de sorbos a las cervezas que le ofrecieron.
�� Sláinte, Baile Átha Cliath! At Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: • "Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors. • We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further". • #RoyalVisitIreland
He tomado dos sorbos hasta ahora, cada vez que estoy a punto de tener un tercio me lo quitan. Terminaré un vaso para cuando me vaya”, dijo el príncipe.
