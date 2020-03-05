VIDEO: Así fue la visita de William y Kate en Irlanda después del accidente

Dublín, Irlanda.- El príncipe William y Kate Middleton consiguieron llegar a Irlanda luego de haber pasado un tremendo susto en su viaje por helicóptero donde sufrieron un ligero accidente.

Afortunadamente esto no fue por el funcionamiento de la aeronave, sino que realmente se debió al mal tiempo y a la neblina que los rodeó.

Aunque por eso se retrasaron un poco, consiguieron visitar un pub tradicional irlandés, donde consiguieron reunirse con locales que acudieron para promover la ciudad.

Además los duques de Cambridge pudieron visitar la fábrica de cerveza Guinness Storehouse, el heredero al trono bromeó con que solo había podido dar un par de sorbos a las cervezas que le ofrecieron.

He tomado dos sorbos hasta ahora, cada vez que estoy a punto de tener un tercio me lo quitan. Terminaré un vaso para cuando me vaya”, dijo el príncipe.