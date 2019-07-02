Espectáculos

(VIDEO) 'Chiquis' dedica conmovedor mensaje de cumpleaños a Jenni Rivera

'Chiquis' Rivera se puso emotiva esta mañana y dedicó un emotivo mensaje para su fallecida madre, Jenni Rivera, quien este 2 de julio estaría cumpliendo 50 años

por Isabel Mendívil

'Chiquis' y su fallecida madre, Jenni Rivera(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- ‘Chiquis’ Rivera despertó este martes con las emociones a flor de piel y mandó un emotivo mensaje de cumpleaños a su madre Jenni Rivera, quien estaría cumpliendo 50 años hoy 2 de julio.

La joven cantante recurrió a redes sociales para compartir un conmovedor mensaje que dedicó a su fallecida madre.

Hoy celebro tu vida, tu legado y la huella que dejaste en esta tierra… Te veo en mis hermanos, en el amanecer, cuando el sol se pone”.

Asimismo, ‘Chiquis’ compartió en sus Instagram stories el pequeño altar que hizo a la ‘Diva de la Banda, en el que tiene un pequeño pastel de cumpleaños, una fotografía de su madre así como un globo con forma de mariposa.

 

Recordemos que cuando Jenni murió el 9 de diciembre de 2012 surgió la noticia de que mantenía un distanciamiento con ‘Chiquis’, debido a que se hija habría tenido sexo con su entonces pareja, Esteban Loaiza, situación que los involucrados negaron siempre.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @chiquis

