(VIDEO) 'Chiquis' dedica conmovedor mensaje de cumpleaños a Jenni Rivera
'Chiquis' Rivera se puso emotiva esta mañana y dedicó un emotivo mensaje para su fallecida madre, Jenni Rivera, quien este 2 de julio estaría cumpliendo 50 años
Ciudad de México.- ‘Chiquis’ Rivera despertó este martes con las emociones a flor de piel y mandó un emotivo mensaje de cumpleaños a su madre Jenni Rivera, quien estaría cumpliendo 50 años hoy 2 de julio.
La joven cantante recurrió a redes sociales para compartir un conmovedor mensaje que dedicó a su fallecida madre.
Hoy celebro tu vida, tu legado y la huella que dejaste en esta tierra… Te veo en mis hermanos, en el amanecer, cuando el sol se pone”.
... and just like that you continue to surprise me, and bless my life some way, some how. Momma, happy 50th birthday!!!!! There’s no denying it, you’re the hottest 50 year old woman I’ve seen! �� Today I celebrate YOU, your life, your legacy and the imprint you left on this Earth. Thank you for all you continue to do... even though they can’t see you, I do. I see you in my siblings ... in the sunrise, when the sun sets... but more than anything I feel you in those quiet moments when no one is around and I’m alone with my thoughts trying to figure out my life, you’re there to remind me of the woman you raised me to be... and that I should not fear. So I don’t! And I won’t, because I have you and everything you taught me. @jennirivera #HappyBeeDayMomma #Jenni841
Asimismo, ‘Chiquis’ compartió en sus Instagram stories el pequeño altar que hizo a la ‘Diva de la Banda, en el que tiene un pequeño pastel de cumpleaños, una fotografía de su madre así como un globo con forma de mariposa.
Recordemos que cuando Jenni murió el 9 de diciembre de 2012 surgió la noticia de que mantenía un distanciamiento con ‘Chiquis’, debido a que se hija habría tenido sexo con su entonces pareja, Esteban Loaiza, situación que los involucrados negaron siempre.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @chiquis
Comentarios