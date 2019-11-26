Espectáculos

VIDEO: Como toda una diosa, Jailyne Ojeda camina sobre el agua en bikini

La 'influencer' y modelo, Jailyne Ojeda, compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram un video donde muestra modelando su accidentada figura con un diminuto bañador al atardecer 

por Iván Rosas

La seductora modelo de 21 años, Jailyne Ojeda(Instagram)

Phoenix, EU.- La popular modelo, Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa, es una de las personalidades más influyentes de Internet, pues gracias a su descomunal trasero y su diminuta cintura ha ganado 10.6 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

De esta manera, la guapa méxico-estadounidense de 21 años publicó un video donde se deja ver portando un pequeño bikini blanco mientras camina por una alberca con un bello atardecer de fondo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunsets in paradise wearing @eizaga_disenos

Una publicación compartida por Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My room is designed for a queen because that’s exactly what I am���� outfit is from @omgmiamiswimwear #omgmiamiswimwear

Una publicación compartida por Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#damndaniel ��������������☺️☺️

Una publicación compartida por Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) el

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jailyneojeda

