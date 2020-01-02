VIDEO: Demi Rose arranca el 2020 en modo hot al salir con poca ropa
La modelo inglesa, Demi Rose, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram difundió un ardiente clip con escasas prendas
Estados Unidos.- La modelo inglesa, Demi Rose, a través de su cuenta de Instagram compartió un ardiente clip, en el cual recibió el nuevo año 2020.
Coming into 2020 like... Wow what a year. It definitely has been the hardest year of my life but the also the best year of my life. I’m proud of myself for getting through the hurdles I’ve faced and the growth that I’ve experienced. I’m ready to say goodbye to 2019 and I’m SO excited for what’s to come in this new year. I wish you all an amazing 2020 filled with lots of blessings and love. Thank you for all your support, always. Love you guys! �� @lolo_creativ
En la instantánea se aprecia a la influencer con un atrevido traje, el cual casi deja descubierta su delantera, mientras camina de frente.
Llegando a 2020 como”, escribió.
Hasta el momento, el post ha recaudado la suma de 318 mil 106 ‘me gusta’, además de dos mil 27 comentarios.
Bellísima dama”.
Una diosa”.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @demirosemawby
