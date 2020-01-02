Espectáculos

VIDEO: Demi Rose arranca el 2020 en modo hot al salir con poca ropa

La modelo inglesa, Demi Rose, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram difundió un ardiente clip con escasas prendas

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Demi Rose arranca el 2020 en modo hot al salir con poca ropa(Instagram de @demirosemawby)

Estados Unidos.- La modelo inglesa, Demi Rose, a través de su cuenta de Instagram compartió un ardiente clip, en el cual recibió el nuevo año 2020.

En la instantánea se aprecia a la influencer con un atrevido traje, el cual casi deja descubierta su delantera, mientras camina de frente.

Llegando a 2020 como”, escribió.

Hasta el momento, el post ha recaudado la suma de 318 mil 106 ‘me gusta’, además de dos mil 27 comentarios.

Bellísima dama”.

Una diosa”.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @demirosemawby

