(VIDEO) Khloé Kardashian 'desata' rumores de un supuesto nuevo novio
Se filtraron videos de Khloé Kardashian en presencia de un misterioso hombre con el que se abraza
Estados Unidos.- Khloé Kardashian fue vista en presencia de un misterioso hombre, rumores aseguraron que se trata de un posible nuevo novio, desde que la Celeb organizó el cumpleaños de su hermana Kourtney, se han filtrado videos de ella, que 'desatan' una serie de interrogantes.
Al parecer se trata de Robin Thicke, quien asistió a la fiesta de la mayor de las Kardashian e inclusive cantó al lado Sia.
Happy birthday sweet @kourtneykardash!!! I am completely obsessed with each and everyone of my siblings. Still blows my mind how blessed we are to call each other sisters. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend, or without a sister in general and I don’t know how they do it. Honestly, without you my life would be boring and not as full. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is awakened and from your core, you’re happy! You deserve only magical things for the rest of your life! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sweet sister!! Jane or Suzanne (I forget who’s who) I love you!
Los rumores en torno a que Khloé y Robin tenían alguna relación provocó que hasta se filtrara un supuesto video en Instagram, donde se veían a los dos juntos, pero al final de 'clip' April Love respondió: "Soy fan".
