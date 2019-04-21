Espectáculos

(VIDEO) Khloé Kardashian 'desata' rumores de un supuesto nuevo novio

Se filtraron videos de Khloé Kardashian en presencia de un misterioso hombre con el que se abraza

Estados Unidos.- Khloé Kardashian fue vista en presencia de un misterioso hombre, rumores aseguraron que se trata de un posible nuevo novio, desde que la Celeb organizó el cumpleaños de su hermana Kourtney, se han filtrado videos de ella, que 'desatan' una serie de interrogantes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Watch there be rumors of Khloe and @robinthicke dating all because of this snapchat of them hugging and talking��

Una publicación compartida de Khloe Kardashian Fanpage (@khloekvideo) el

Al parecer se trata de Robin Thicke, quien asistió a la fiesta de la mayor de las Kardashian e inclusive cantó al lado Sia.

Los rumores en torno a que Khloé y Robin tenían alguna relación provocó que hasta se filtrara un supuesto video en Instagram, donde se veían a los dos juntos, pero al final de 'clip' April Love respondió: "Soy fan".

