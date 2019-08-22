Espectáculos

VIDEO: La descomunal Jailyne Ojeda deja ver sus curvas con ceñido vestido

La reconocida modelo de 22 años, Jailyne Ojeda presumió para el lente de la cámara sus cerradas curvas con un ajustado vestido playero mientras ddaba una vuelta en yate 

por Iván Rosas

La reconocida modelo de 22 años, Jailyne Ojeda(Instagram)

Cartagena, Colombia.- La despampanante Jailyne Ojeda se encuentra de vacaciones en la ciudad colombiana de Cartagena donde no dudó un momento para darse una escapada a la playa y presumir esas peligrosas curvas que tanta fama le han dado.

La modelo México-estadounidense publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una serie de fotografías y un video donde con un sensual vestido de estampado felino disfrutó de las azules aguas en un paseo en yate, donde aprovechó para posar para la cámara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soaking up that vitamin D! It was about time I got a tan lol ���� ��

Una publicación compartida por Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) el

La joven de 22 años procedente de la ciudad de Phoenix cuenta con la friolera cantidad de 10.5 millones de seguidores en la red social, los cuales celebran cada vez que Ojeda Ochoa los complace con alguna ardiente imagen.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jailyneojeda

