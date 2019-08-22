VIDEO: La descomunal Jailyne Ojeda deja ver sus curvas con ceñido vestido
La reconocida modelo de 22 años, Jailyne Ojeda presumió para el lente de la cámara sus cerradas curvas con un ajustado vestido playero mientras ddaba una vuelta en yate
Cartagena, Colombia.- La despampanante Jailyne Ojeda se encuentra de vacaciones en la ciudad colombiana de Cartagena donde no dudó un momento para darse una escapada a la playa y presumir esas peligrosas curvas que tanta fama le han dado.
La modelo México-estadounidense publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una serie de fotografías y un video donde con un sensual vestido de estampado felino disfrutó de las azules aguas en un paseo en yate, donde aprovechó para posar para la cámara.
La joven de 22 años procedente de la ciudad de Phoenix cuenta con la friolera cantidad de 10.5 millones de seguidores en la red social, los cuales celebran cada vez que Ojeda Ochoa los complace con alguna ardiente imagen.
I’ve always came off as cold blooded but those who are close to me know I have a huge heart and I’m extremely nice, but once someone hurts me I cut them off and bury them in my past.. I’ve always ended any relationship I’ve ever been in because sometimes you have to choose to love yourself and be alone than with someone who is bringing you down and dimming your light instead of lifting you up and supporting you.. I stopped believing in second chances, once someone hurts you they will do it again so my advice to everyone who goes back and fourth and always gives another chance to the person either because they love them or they think they really changed, stop! They didn’t change and they will never change. The same story will just repeat over and over until you learn to be strong and be independent and move on ����♀️ just had to get that off my chest. Goodnight!
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jailyneojeda
