VIDEO: Michelle Lewin presume su prominente trasero en 'ardiente' rutina

Michelle Lewin, modelo fitness venezolana, compartió una 'candente' rutina de glúteos para sus millones de seguidores en Instagram

por Gerardo Monarrez

Michelle Lewin, modelo fitness(Instagram @michelle_lewin)

Michelle Lewin, modelo fitness | Instagram @michelle_lewin

Santorini, Grecia.- Michelle Lewin es una aficionada del ejercicio y cada vez que puede, la modelo aprovecha para realizar sus rutinas, así lo demostró en su última publicación de Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So damn back in black����

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) el

Al ritmo de la canción Whine Up de Nicky Jam y Anuel AA, la venezolana ejercitó sus glúteos y piernas con una panorámica de Santorini de fondo.

Cuando las sentadillas dejan de funcionar y ya no tienes ese dolor muscular, entonces se necesita un cambio”, escribió la influencer en el post.

Michelle se convirtió en una de las figuras fitness más importantes de las redes sociales, incluso llegó a formar parte de la primera temporada de Exatlón México.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning... ��

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

...����

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) el

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @michelle_lewin

