VIDEO: Michelle Lewin presume su prominente trasero en 'ardiente' rutina
Michelle Lewin, modelo fitness venezolana, compartió una 'candente' rutina de glúteos para sus millones de seguidores en Instagram
Santorini, Grecia.- Michelle Lewin es una aficionada del ejercicio y cada vez que puede, la modelo aprovecha para realizar sus rutinas, así lo demostró en su última publicación de Instagram.
Al ritmo de la canción Whine Up de Nicky Jam y Anuel AA, la venezolana ejercitó sus glúteos y piernas con una panorámica de Santorini de fondo.
Cuando las sentadillas dejan de funcionar y ya no tienes ese dolor muscular, entonces se necesita un cambio”, escribió la influencer en el post.
When the situps stop working...�� ...and you don't get that muscle soreness anymore, then a change is needed. The reason is: your body adapts quickly to routines, and the results become zero. In fewer words: you are wasting your time.����♀️ You have probably seen quite a few going to the gym doing the same thing every time, and they can't figure out why nothing is happening, even though they are disciplined enough to go to the gym every day! Well, now at at least YOU know why������ -So get out of the comfort zone. Constant variations are CRUCIAL for results! So then, what about this ab routine that might seem so pointless?�� Well... 1️⃣30 "jumps" 2️⃣24 kicks twists 3️⃣30 high knee kicks -This routine takes less than a minute. Save this video for your next ab workout session and do 10 of these (hey, we are speaking a total of 5 minutes, right?����♀️) And when you are done, PLEASE SEND ME A PRIVATE DM and tell me if you think it was an easy task... -Or, it got the abs like �� ��Music @nickyjampr @anuel_2blea #WhineUp ��Edit: @jimmy_lewin
Michelle se convirtió en una de las figuras fitness más importantes de las redes sociales, incluso llegó a formar parte de la primera temporada de Exatlón México.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @michelle_lewin
