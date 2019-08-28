VIDEO: Organización de Nepal envía agradecimiento a Meghan y Harry

Yesterday we received this message from @BlinkNowOrg, an account that you suggested we follow for this month’s theme of Forces For Change, and we wanted to take this opportunity as the monthly theme comes to a close, to shine a light on this amazing organisation in Nepal and the work they are doing. The Blink Now organisation’s journey started on the very real concept where one young woman decided to help one young girl, hoping to make one small difference. Today the Blink Now organisation provides a loving home for over 40 children, a school for 350 young students, a safe house for 10 of their most at-risk female students, a new school campus made from the earth and many more incredible initiatives. • “We have the power to create the world we want to see every day” - Founder Maggie Doyne Their mission is to change the world by empowering Nepal’s children. They do this by providing quality education, a safe environment and through inspiring others, but almost more importantly, they do this by believing in community first. They believe that if given the proper tools and initiatives, people and communities anywhere in the world can raise themselves out of poverty. We want to thank you @BlinkNowOrg for the kind message and for continuing to be a #ForceForChange. To discover ways to get involved, create something, and build and brighter future for the children and women on Kopila Valley, visit @BlinkNowOrg Video © @BlinkNowOrg

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 28 Ago, 2019 a las 7:59 PDT