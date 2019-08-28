VIDEO: Organización de Nepal envía agradecimiento a Meghan y Harry
The Blink Now organisation, una organización originaria de Nepal, envío a los Duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, un video donde les agradecen el que los hayan tomado en cuenta en su iniciativa, Fuerzas de Cambio
Reino Unido.- Meghan Markle y su esposo, el Príncipe Harry, compartieron en su cuenta de Instagram el video de The Blink Now organisation, una organización originaria de Nepal, donde les agradecen a que hayan pensado en ellos para su iniciativa, Fuerzas de Cambio.
Junto al video, los Duques de Sussex, hablaron un poco de la misión que tiene está organización.
Su misión es cambiar el mundo empoderando a los niños de Nepal. Lo hacen brindando una educación de calidad, un ambiente seguro e inspirando a otros, pero lo que es más importante, lo hacen creyendo primero en la comunidad. Creen que si se les dan las herramientas e iniciativas adecuadas, las personas y las comunidades en cualquier parte del mundo pueden salir de la pobreza”, dicen en el extenso texto.
De igual manera se explica que la organización ha dado un hogar “amoroso” a más de 40 niños, una escuela en la que tienen capacidad para más 350 jóvenes, además de haberle dado un hogar seguro a 10 alumnas que se encontraban sumamente expuestas.
Esto también se ve en la grabación, donde muestran las instalaciones de la institución educativa y la casa donde viven.
En la escuela 400 niños estudian todos los días de forma totalmente gratuita, fue construida con tierra apisonada y funciona con energía solar, según explican en el video.
Al finalizar, nuevamente agradecen a la pareja real el que dieran su reconocimiento y mostraran al resto del mundo Kopila Valley, su escuela.
Yesterday we received this message from @BlinkNowOrg, an account that you suggested we follow for this month's theme of Forces For Change, and we wanted to take this opportunity as the monthly theme comes to a close, to shine a light on this amazing organisation in Nepal and the work they are doing. The Blink Now organisation's journey started on the very real concept where one young woman decided to help one young girl, hoping to make one small difference. Today the Blink Now organisation provides a loving home for over 40 children, a school for 350 young students, a safe house for 10 of their most at-risk female students, a new school campus made from the earth and many more incredible initiatives. • "We have the power to create the world we want to see every day" - Founder Maggie Doyne Their mission is to change the world by empowering Nepal's children. They do this by providing quality education, a safe environment and through inspiring others, but almost more importantly, they do this by believing in community first. They believe that if given the proper tools and initiatives, people and communities anywhere in the world can raise themselves out of poverty. We want to thank you @BlinkNowOrg for the kind message and for continuing to be a #ForceForChange. To discover ways to get involved, create something, and build and brighter future for the children and women on Kopila Valley, visit @BlinkNowOrg
