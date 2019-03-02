(VIDEO) Yanet García es captada en pleno romance con su nuevo novio
Yanet fue vista besándose aparentemente con su nuevo novio, un ex jugador de fútbol americano profesional de la Arena League
Ciudad de México.- Tras la decepción amorosa que vivió con el 'gamer' Douglas Martin, la conductora y modelo se ha dado una nueva oportunidad en el amor.
Yanet García fue captada con su nuevo novio por a agencia Kadri, quienes publicaron un video donde la 'Chica del clima' fue vista besándose a unas cuadras de su departamento y entrando a un gimnasio.
Según la agencia Kadri, se trata del exjugador de fútbol americano profesional de la Arena League, Lewis Howes, de 35 años de edad.
Howes, destaca como empresario, conductor de un programa de entrevistas y aficionado a la salsa, baile que practica desde hace años y con el que ilustra algunas de sus conferencias.
Con estás imágenes de Yanet García y Lewis Howes, se terminaría la duda de quien era la misteriosa persona a quien la 'Chica del clima' dedicaba mensajes en sus anteriores publicaciones en Instagram.
