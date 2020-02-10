Vanessa Bryant emite desgarrador mensaje por la muerte de Kobe y Gigi
La ahora viuda del exbasquetbolista, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, anunció sobre el funeral que tendrían su esposo e hija en la cancha de los Lakers, pero además aprovechó para dar un mensaje de su duelo
California, EU.- A dos semanas del fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna en un accidente en helicóptero, su viuda Vanessa conmovió a todos en redes con un desgarrador mensaje tras la ausencia de sus seres queridos.
Me he negado a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que, tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la pérdida de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente horrible”, comenzó Vanessa en su mensaje.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy molesta. Tenía tanta vida por vivir", continuó.
Pero la esposa del deportista mencionó que aún debe ser fuerte por el bien de sus otras tres hijas.
No estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”.
Cabe mencionar, que en la publicación confirmó que el 24 de febrero se hará el funeral de Kobe y Gigi en la cancha de los Lakers de Los Ángeles, Staples Center a las 10:00 horas.
Esta nota incluye información de: Agencia México
