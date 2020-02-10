Vanessa Bryant emite desgarrador mensaje por la muerte de Kobe y Gigi

California, EU.- A dos semanas del fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna en un accidente en helicóptero, su viuda Vanessa conmovió a todos en redes con un desgarrador mensaje tras la ausencia de sus seres queridos.

Me he negado a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que, tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la pérdida de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente horrible”, comenzó Vanessa en su mensaje.