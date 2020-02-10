Espectáculos

Vanessa Bryant emite desgarrador mensaje por la muerte de Kobe y Gigi

La ahora viuda del exbasquetbolista, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, anunció sobre el funeral que tendrían su esposo e hija en la cancha de los Lakers, pero además aprovechó para dar un mensaje de su duelo

Vanessa Brya escribe desgarrador mensaje por muerte de su esposo e hija(Internet)

California, EU.- A dos semanas del fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna en un accidente en helicóptero, su viuda Vanessa conmovió a todos en redes con un desgarrador mensaje tras la ausencia de sus seres queridos.

Me he negado a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que, tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la pérdida de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente horrible”, comenzó Vanessa en su mensaje.

¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy molesta. Tenía tanta vida por vivir", continuó. 

Pero la esposa del deportista mencionó que aún debe ser fuerte por el bien de sus otras tres hijas.

No estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”.

Cabe mencionar, que en la publicación confirmó que el 24 de febrero se hará el funeral de Kobe y Gigi en la cancha de los Lakers de Los Ángeles, Staples Center a las 10:00 horas.

