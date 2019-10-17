Vin Diesel y Don Omar se reencuentran en las grabaciones de 'Rápido y furioso'
Durante el rodaje de Rápido y Furioso 9 en Londres, Vin Diesel y Don Omar publicaron una fotografía de su reencuentro
Londres, Inglaterra.- El actor estadounidense, Vin Diesel, se reencontró con Don Omar durante las grabaciones de la nueva película de Rápido y Furioso.
Además, Diesel recordó el filme en el que participó junto al artista puertorriqueño con un breve mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.
Día 82. Santos y Dom, pa’ mi gente #Fast92020”, escribió el también productor para recordar el personaje que interpretó el boricua.
Este nuevo filme llegará en abril del próximo año, y los expertos la consideran una de las más grandes entregas no solo en la historia de Universal Pictures, sino también en la historia del cine.
So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
