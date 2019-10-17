Espectáculos

Vin Diesel y Don Omar se reencuentran en las grabaciones de 'Rápido y furioso'

Durante el rodaje de Rápido y Furioso 9 en Londres, Vin Diesel y Don Omar publicaron una fotografía de su reencuentro

Vin Diesel(Telemundo)

Londres, Inglaterra.- El actor estadounidense, Vin Diesel, se reencontró con Don Omar durante las grabaciones de la nueva película de Rápido y Furioso.

Day 82! Santos and Dom! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020

Día 82. Santos y Dom, pa’ mi gente #Fast92020”, escribió el también productor para recordar el personaje que interpretó el boricua.

Thank all for the birthday wishes.... Hope to make you proud. All love, Always. #Fast92020

