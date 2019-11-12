Espectáculos

Vivi Castrillón, la modelo que se negó a rodar clips eróticos enciende Instagram

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Ciudad de México.- La modelo, Vivi Castrillón, mediante su cuenta de Instagram ha derrochado sensualidad al protagonizar las más provocativas imágenes, la cuales dejan poco a la imaginación.

Cabe mencionar que en años anteriores, diversas empresas de videos para adultos, le propusieron grabar videos con ellos, algo que ella se negó al solo compartir en sus redes sociales, un poco de su fogosidad.

Sus inmorales imágenes actualmente la han llevado a ostentar un total de tres millones 600 mil seguidores, los cuales no se pierden sus últimas actualizaciones, quienes en promedio le dan arriba de los 20 mil ‘me gusta’.

