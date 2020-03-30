Espectáculos

William y Kate comparten fotos inéditas de su oficina en el Palacio de Kesington

Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, compartieron recientemente fotos inéditas de su oficina dentro del Palacio de Kesington mientras ambos cumplían con sus deberes reales durante su aislamiento 

por Alejandra Holguín

William y Kate comparten fotos inéditas de su oficina en el Palacio de Kesington(Instagram @kesingtonroyal)

Reino Unido.- Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William han compartido un par de fotos inéditas del interior de su oficina en el Palacio de Kesington, su hogar, mientras ambos cumplían sus deberes reales durante su aislamiento a causa del Covid-19

Los duques de Cambridge se encuentran trabajando desde casa para apoyar a diversas fundaciones que luchan a favor de la salud mental para crear planes y una manera de que sus servicios lleguen a todo el Reino Unido para brindar apoyo emocional durante la cuarentena por el coronavirus

El autoaislamiento y el distanciamiento social pueden plantear enormes desafíos para nuestra salud mental: en las últimas semanas, el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge han estado en contacto regular con organizaciones y mecenazgos para comprender los problemas que enfrentan durante este momento difícil", decía el comunicado.

Por ello la pareja real compartió un par de fotos en su Instagram en el que se muestran de sus escritorios mientras hablan con diferentes directores de las organizaciones. 

Ante esto sus millones de fans les felicitaron por sus acciones y por continuar trabajando pese a toda la crisis. 

