William y Kate comparten fotos inéditas de su oficina en el Palacio de Kesington
Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, compartieron recientemente fotos inéditas de su oficina dentro del Palacio de Kesington mientras ambos cumplían con sus deberes reales durante su aislamiento
Reino Unido.- Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William han compartido un par de fotos inéditas del interior de su oficina en el Palacio de Kesington, su hogar, mientras ambos cumplían sus deberes reales durante su aislamiento a causa del Covid-19.
Los duques de Cambridge se encuentran trabajando desde casa para apoyar a diversas fundaciones que luchan a favor de la salud mental para crear planes y una manera de que sus servicios lleguen a todo el Reino Unido para brindar apoyo emocional durante la cuarentena por el coronavirus.
El autoaislamiento y el distanciamiento social pueden plantear enormes desafíos para nuestra salud mental: en las últimas semanas, el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge han estado en contacto regular con organizaciones y mecenazgos para comprender los problemas que enfrentan durante este momento difícil", decía el comunicado.
Por ello la pareja real compartió un par de fotos en su Instagram en el que se muestran de sus escritorios mientras hablan con diferentes directores de las organizaciones.
Ante esto sus millones de fans les felicitaron por sus acciones y por continuar trabajando pese a toda la crisis.
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio �� to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @kesingtonroyal
Comentarios