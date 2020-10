Levi's se preocupa por el medio ambiente y lanza una campaña con telas recicladas

View this post on Instagram

Xiye Bastida, a Mexican-Chilean climate activist and member of the indigenous Mexican Otomi-Toltec nation who advocates for secondhand fashion in tandem with concrete social, environmental change. She is one of the lead organizers of the Fridays for Future youth climate strike movement, while also working with the Re-Earth Initiative to make the climate movement accessible to all. u201cIntersectionality is a word that specifically says u201cintersections.u201d I know a lot of people who only say u201cclimate action.u201d But itu0026#39;s detached from caring about the actual stakes people are going through. The climate crisis is already happening. Itu0026#39;s already displacing people. Itu0026#39;s already damaging ecosystems.u201c Link in bio to learn more about #LevisSecondHand. @xiyebeara @re.earthorg ud83dudcf8: @RachaelWangStudio