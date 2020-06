Padre amarra y tortura a su hijo de 7 años; lo encerraba en el armario mientras compraba drogas

View this post on Instagram

On June 20, 2020, at approximately 9:30 am, Kern County Sheriffu2019s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue to check the welfare of a 7-year-old who was possibly being abused. Neighbors advised they saw the juvenile hopping while bound until he fell. Neighbors immediately notified the Sheriffu2019s Office. When deputies arrived, they located the juvenile who was bound at his ankles and wrists with zip ties. Deputies checked the residence for other victims and freed the juvenile. No adults were located in the residence. Detectives from the Special Victims Unit were called to assist in the investigation. Through the investigation, it was discovered the juvenile was consistently bound by his father and locked alone in the residence while the father went to purchase marijuana or went to work for up to 10 hours at a time. While at home, the father would repeatedly strike the juvenile with an unknown type of cord. It was determined that the juvenile lived alone with his father at the residence. The father was identified as 32-year-old William Davis. Davis was taken into custody on June 23, 2020, and has been booked into the Central Receiving Facility awaiting court proceedings for Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment, and Torture. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriffu2019s Office at (661)861-3110.