View this post on Instagram

#Repost @theexecutivetea Super sad news yu2019all - a gunman opened fired at the home of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas, killing her son and injuring her husband. The incident happened on Sunday evening. The gunman may have been dressed as a FedEx deliveryman, law enforcement sources say. Just four days before the shooting, Salas was assigned to handle a class-action lawsuit from Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company failed to monitor u201chigh-risku201d customers including late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Salas was assigned to handle the suit, which plaintiffs led by Ali Karimi filed in US District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who bought securities from the bank between Nov. 7, 2017, and July 6, CNN reported. u2014u2014u2014u2014u2014u2014u2014u2014u2014 #esthersalas #jeffreyepstein