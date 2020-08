VIDEO: Empleados de una presa hidroeléctrica india quedan atrapados en un incendio

major fireuD83DuDD25broke out in the hydel power station on the left canal of #Srisailam #Telangana. Rescue operations are underway 10rescued,9people stuck on the lwr floor of the power house

Prayers for the team trapped. hope they r safe..@PawanKalyan @JanaSenaParty @Cbn_Kota pic.twitter.com/nvCeEtvhwP