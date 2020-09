Muere el actor francés de 'James Bond', Michael Lonsdale, a los 89 años de edad

View this post on Instagram

Sad to hear the passing of #MichaelLonsdale today, one of the greatest Bond villains. ud83dude4fud83cudffc The British-French actor, played #HugoDrax opposite #SirRogerMoore in #Moonraker (#1979) passed away at the age of 89. Lonsdale had a varied career on #film, #TV, #radio and #stage, appearing in over 200 roles in both #English and #French over a career that spanned six decades. #RIP ud83dude4fud83cudffc #JamesBond #Bond #BondJamesBond #Movies #Film #Hollywood #NewsUpdate #BreakingNews #Showbiz #Cinema