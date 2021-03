De no creerse: Presentan los valiosos objetos de 'El Chapo' en una exposición de museo

#TBT to January 2016, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most notorious criminals was captured. Want to learn more? Tune in to the #DEAMuseum Lecture Series on El Chapo on March 17 to learn more on his capture, extradition, and conviction.https://t.co/pQsZKQJP6f pic.twitter.com/6v0VhtUSqZ