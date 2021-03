Por falta de vacunas contra coronavirus en África, autoridades vaticinan una 'guerra'

#COVID19 Vaccine Update

As of today, 28 Member States have received their consignment of COVID19 vaccines from the #COVAX facility, resulting in a total of over 16M doses received. From these, a total of over 7M doses have been administered.

uD83DuDC49uD83CuDFFEVaccines + Vaccination = Saved Lives https://t.co/hO8Z04lQTc