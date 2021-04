Seguidor del Estado Islámico es condenado a cadena perpetua por atentado en metro de NY

Akayed Ullah Sentenced To Life In Prison For Bombing NY City Subway Station In 2017 On Behalf Of ISIS



ADIC Sweeney: "(This) is another example ... of our joint commitment to keep the citizens and visitors of New York City safe. "



Full statement belowhttps://t.co/CkNSRjv0Vw pic.twitter.com/MMhuBfKUnC