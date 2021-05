VIDEO: Agresivo conductor atropella al chofer de un autobús escolar y se da a la fuga

WANTED for AN Vehicular Assault at the northeast corner of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard . #Brooklyn @NYPD75pct on 4/30/21 @ 5:15 PM n unidentified individual did intentionally run over a 44-year-old female victim with his vehicle.Reward up to $2500 Know who they are? pic.twitter.com/FV4MW4NxHA