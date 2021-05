Pareja roba una camioneta con una niña adentro; la unidad fue hallada, la menor no

uD83DuDEA8 AMBER ALERT uD83DuDEA8



An 18-month-old child was taken and these are our suspects. Last seen in a green pickup truck (Arizona license plate #CHC3292) in the area of 3rd Ave/ Indian School. If you see the vehicle or recognize the suspects, CALL 911. pic.twitter.com/vL5D7MwXWI