Héroe: Niño de 5 años llama a la Policía para salvarle la vida a su madre embarazada

uD83DuDC4F Today we’re celebrating the heroic actions of Monty! uD83DuDC4F



Monty phoned 999 when his mum collapsed in their home, leaving him and his baby sister alone; he also cycled over to his grandparents’ home to get them after calling the police.



uD83DuDC49 Read more at https://t.co/nWj5VPDyuS pic.twitter.com/liPwzdcITx