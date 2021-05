Arrestan al asesino de Roxana Sánchez, un adolescente de 17 años con historial criminal

ARRESTED, for the shooting death of Roxana Sanchez: Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray, 17, on charges of 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm & Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Detectives still looking for 2nd suspect. @CrimelineFL reward doubled to $10K by @FLSheriffs. Please call with any info pic.twitter.com/o5aLEL6iWB