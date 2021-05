"Es hora de que te entregues": Este es el auto desde el que dispararon contra Aiden Leos

Twitter, Let’s catch Aiden Leos killers. 6 yr old Aden was shot & killed on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange, May 21. $310,000 is now being offered as a reward for anyone who can provide info that helps lead to an arrest. This is the suspect’s vehicle. Call 714-567-6000 pic.twitter.com/Avdm00bfLZ