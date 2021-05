Tarde sangrienta: 2 sicarios acribillan a una pareja de médicos a plena luz del día

A doctor uD83DuDC68??? uD83DuDC69??? couple travelling in their car uD83DuDE97 in Bharatpur were shot dead by 2 motorcycle uD83CuDFCD borne assailants on Friday.

The couple was out on bail since 2019 for the alleged murder of a woman.

The couple can be seen slowing down when the 2 men blocked their vehicle