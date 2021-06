Le marcan el alto a un motociclista y el responde a balazos contra la Policía; hay un herido

uD83DuDD37 BLUE ALERT uD83DuDD37



uD83DuDEA8 Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Blue Alert. Royce Wood, 43, is accused of shooting a Rhome police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday, June 13 in Wise County, TX.



If you know his location, please call 911 or 940-627-5971. pic.twitter.com/QGxAGietfv