VIDEO: Pelea a palabras con otro hombre, se enoja y le dispara a plena luz del día

uD83DuDEA8WANTED for a NON-FATAL SHOOTING: On 6/18 at 6:15 PM, in front of 388 Pearl Street in #Manhattan, the wanted subject shot a 46-year-old innocent bystander during a dispute with an unidentified person. Have info? Call us @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA en español). pic.twitter.com/hK5JPzJjw7