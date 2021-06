Pánico en Reino Unido: Los contagios de la variante Delta llegan a los 76 mil en una semana

It’s coming—#DeltaVariant is now >96% dominant in 3 major counties (UK, Russia, Portugal). It is surging exponentially in the US at now 31% of all cases, up from ~10% just a week ago. The #COVID19 rise & divergence hidden by fast dropping #AlphaVariant. uD83EuDDF5https://t.co/oQkVY8CFoj pic.twitter.com/psS4j1CVk4