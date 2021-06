¡Tragedia! Conductor ebrio atropella a 7 personas; 3 murieron y 4 están heridas

JUST IN: The man responsible for this Kakaako crash that killed 3 innocent people in 2019 has pled guilty to the charges. He will serve the next 3 decades behind bars.



