¡Nadie sale ni entra! Ponen bajo aislamiento dos escuelas porque un niño acuchilló a otro

@DurhamPolice were alerted to reports of a serious assault on Collingsway, in Darlington, at approximately 12.45pm.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently helping police with their enquires.

