Covid-19: ¡Terror Mundial! La cepa Delta Plus es una variante de preocupación en este país

uD83DuDCCDRound 2: #DeltaPlusVariant AY.1 (aka Delta + K417N mutation) now upgraded to “Variant of Concern” by India uD83CuDDEEuD83CuDDF3 Ministry of health for faster transmission, stronger binding to lung cells, and the special ability to reduce efficacy of certain monoclonal antibody drugs. #COVID19 https://t.co/BUL9UrYNCI