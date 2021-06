VIDEO: Cuatro sujetos atacan a balazos a un joven para robarle un reloj en plena calle

WANTED for a Robbery Assault: On Friday June 11, 2021 at approx.1:27 A.M., in the vicinity of 565 West 207th St. @NYPD34Pct four individuals shot victim and removed his watch. Suspects fled in a White Mercedes Benz driven by a unknown person. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/SMQu3ZNPOO