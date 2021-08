Tras riña, una mujer balea a su esposo y le corta las piernas; hallan su cuerpo en la habitación de los niños

Details on Thessalonica Allen Shooting Her Husband, Cutting His Legs Off & Having Her Kids Help Dispose of Body After He Caught Her Cheating on Dating Website; To Add Insult to No Legs, Here's Thessalonica's Details Notes Framing Him as Drug Dealer (Vids) https://t.co/sCRJk7uGBk pic.twitter.com/ButkOPn9RY