Alpinista hace terrible revelación de lo que se vive en la cima del Everest
El alpinista y cineasta, Elia Saikaly, alcanzó la cima del monte Everest por tercera vez, lugar donde 820 personas han tratado de llegar al mismo tiempo, provocando un embotellamiento fatal
Katmandú, Nepal.- El pasado 23 de mayo el cineasta Elia Saikaly alcanzó la cima del monte Everest por tercera vez, ahí, reveló que vio el cuerpo sin vida de otro escalador.
Tengo mucho que decir y compartir. No puedo creer lo que vi allá arriba", dijo en una publicación de Instagram.
Muerte. Carnicería. Caos. Filas. Cadáveres en la ruta y en tiendas de campaña en el campamento 4. Gente a la que traté de hacer regresar y que terminó muriendo. Gente siendo arrastrada. Caminando sobre cuerpos. Todo lo que leíste en los titulares sensacionalistas se repitió en nuestra noche de cumbre", describió el cineasta.
Summit!!! . So that was completely insane! I stood on top of the world for the 3rd time on the morning of May 23rd, 2019. More importantly, we all made to the summit and back, safe. . The 4 Arab women, totally crushed it up there. How you climb is as important that you climb and they all graciously made it to the top of the world. . I shot it all. And I mean all of it. The 'Dream of Everest' is going to be a heck of a ride of a documentary. I pushed myself as hard as I could and never stopped filming. I even jumped up on the knife edge ridge to get the shots of the team on the Hillary Step. It was crazy, over 200 people climbing that night, but totally under control and I can't thank @sherpapk enough for keeping up with the shooting pace and honestly, for keeping me alive by being my safety rigger and climbing partner. I love you man. . To all the Sherpas, my personal Sherpa team, the guides at Madison Mountaineering - all of this is possible because of you. We are nothing without you and all summits are possible because of you. ���� . I'm down. I'm safe. And there is a lot more to come! . Totally wild adventure! So grateful to be back at basecamp. . @monakshahab @nellyattar @joyceazzam7s @alharthynoor - SO PROUD of what you've all accomplished. No one supported us with this documentary. No one. And we made it happen. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. The best is yet to come! . #Everest #Summit #topoftheworld #8848 #Everest2019
La temporada de alpinismo del Everest de este año es hasta ahora la cuarta más mortífera de la historia.
Saikaly es un documentalista que ha producido videos de alta calidad en el Everest.
