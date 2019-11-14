Angustia e incertidumbre: Las imágenes del tiroteo en Santa Clarita
Momentos de incertidumbre y angustia vivió el alumnado de una escuela en Santa Clarita, luego de que un joven asiático comenzó a disparar indiscriminadamente
Ciudad de México.- Así mostraban medios del mundo, los momentos de angustia que vivieron los alumnos de una escuela en Santa Clarita, California, luego de que un jóven se internó armado y comenzó a disparar; dejó al menos una persona fallecida y cuatro heridos.
1 dead, at least 5 injured, suspect in custody after mass shooting at Santa Clarita high school https://t.co/ksD7SGLsCE pic.twitter.com/GaioPUpKPq— TIME (@TIME) November 14, 2019
WHAT WE KNOW— Global Analytica (@AnalyticaGlobal) November 14, 2019
Santa Clarita: Saugus High School Shooting
- 1 victim died in a hospital
- 2 others remain in critical condition
- Suspect in custody
- President Trump had been made aware of the ongoing situation pic.twitter.com/ftDaNJDEcT
At least seven people were injured— one critically — in a shooting at Saugus High School when a gunman opened fire on the Santa Clarita campus early Thursday. https://t.co/q0UIViuJJz pic.twitter.com/1zOl0uCrcB— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 14, 2019
