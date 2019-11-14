Mundo

Angustia e incertidumbre: Las imágenes del tiroteo en Santa Clarita

Momentos de incertidumbre y angustia vivió el alumnado de una escuela en Santa Clarita, luego de que un joven asiático comenzó a disparar indiscriminadamente

por José Luis Gamboa Parra

1/9
Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo(Internet)

Los alumnos tuvieron que ser evacuados y vivieron momentos de angustia tras el tiroteo | Internet

Ciudad de México.- Así mostraban medios del mundo, los momentos de angustia que vivieron los alumnos de una escuela en Santa Clarita, California, luego de que un jóven se internó armado y comenzó a disparar; dejó al menos una persona fallecida y cuatro heridos.

Esta nota incluye información de: Staff

Temas

Comentarios