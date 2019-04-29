Caja para dormir, el nuevo invento de Mark Zuckerberg hecho para su esposa
Con dos niñas pequeñas la esposa de Mark Zuckerberg tiene problemas para conciliar el sueño, por ello, el fundador de Facebook creó una caja para dormir
California, EU.- Mark Zuckerberg es padre de dos niñas y últimamente su esposa, Priscilla Chan, ha tenido bastantes problemas a la hora de conciliar el sueño, es por ello que el CEO de Facebook creó una caja para dormir.
Ser madre es difícil, y desde que tuvimos hijos, Priscilla ha tenido dificultades para dormir toda la noche", escribió Zuckerberg.
Mi esposa se despertará y revisará la hora en su teléfono para ver si los niños podrían despertarse pronto, pero al saber que la hora la estresa no puede quedarse dormida", añadió Mark.
Colocado en la mesa de noche de Chan, el dispositivo emite una luz muy tenue entre las 6:00 y las 7:00 horas para hacerle saber si es hora de levantarse. Si no está encendido, Chan sabrá que está bien volver a dormirse.
Como ingeniero, construir un dispositivo para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir mejor es una de las mejores maneras en que puedo pensar para expresar mi amor y gratitud", escribió Zuckerberg.
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @zuck
Comentarios