Caja para dormir, el nuevo invento de Mark Zuckerberg hecho para su esposa

Con dos niñas pequeñas la esposa de Mark Zuckerberg tiene problemas para conciliar el sueño, por ello, el fundador de Facebook creó una caja para dormir

por Aly Valenzuela Ávila

Mark Zuckerberg, fundador de la red social Facebook | Internet

California, EU.- Mark Zuckerberg es padre de dos niñas y últimamente su esposa, Priscilla Chan, ha tenido bastantes problemas a la hora de conciliar el sueño, es por ello que el CEO de Facebook creó una caja para dormir.

Ser madre es difícil, y desde que tuvimos hijos, Priscilla ha tenido dificultades para dormir toda la noche", escribió Zuckerberg.

Mi esposa se despertará y revisará la hora en su teléfono para ver si los niños podrían despertarse pronto, pero al saber que la hora la estresa no puede quedarse dormida", añadió Mark.

Colocado en la mesa de noche de Chan, el dispositivo emite una luz muy tenue entre las 6:00 y las 7:00 horas para hacerle saber si es hora de levantarse. Si no está encendido, Chan sabrá que está bien volver a dormirse.

Como ingeniero, construir un dispositivo para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir mejor es una de las mejores maneras en que puedo pensar para expresar mi amor y gratitud", escribió Zuckerberg.

