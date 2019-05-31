Mundo

Chica australiana es hospitalizada tras utilizar el vibrador en exceso

Nadia Bokody, una mujer recién divorciada resultó hospitalizada en Sydney, Australia, luego de que utilizó un vibrador estimulador seis veces en un día, tras asegurar que lo utilizaba para satisfacer su sexualidad

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Chica australiana es hospitalizada tras utilizar el vibrador en exceso(Instagram de @nadiabokody)

Chica australiana es hospitalizada tras utilizar el vibrador en exceso | Instagram de @nadiabokody

Sydney, Australia.- La editora de la revista She said, Nadia Bokody, resultó hospitalizada en Sydney, Australia,  luego de que utilizó un vibrador estimulador seis veces en un día, tras asegurar que lo utilizaba para satisfacer su sexualidad, pues se acababa de divorciar de su esposo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I'm dropping a MAJOR truth bomb about women's sex drives in my latest YouTube video. Hit the link in my bio to check it out now.

Una publicación compartida de Nadia Bokody (@nadiabokody) el

Nadia mencionó que todo comenzó luego de que adquirió el Rampant Rabbit, pues ya que lo comenzó a utilizar dijo sentirse liberada y empoderada, motivo por el cual comenzó abusar del mismo.

Me obsesioné con su uso y la facilidad y rapidez con la que me permitió sentir placer nuevamente, después de meses en un matrimonio sin sexo”, dijo

La mujer aseguró que después de utilizarlo continuamente, sintió que este le lesionó la vagina, pues al momento de colocárselo le causaba dolor, motivo por el cual tuvo que ir al médico.

¡Ahí fue cuando me di cuenta de que el dolor era el resultado del uso excesivo de mi vibrador! Fue vergonzoso y gracioso”, comentó.

Tras la revisión en el nosocomio, la doctora le prohibió volver a utilizar el juguete hasta lograr una buena recuperación, además le aconsejó no abusar del placer y buscar complacer se saluda a través de otras actividades.

Esta nota incluye información de: LNN

Temas

Comentarios