Coronavirus: Miles de cubrebocas son arrojados en playas de Hong Kong

Investigadores de la Organizacion Oeans Asia encuentran miles de cubrebocas en las playas de Hong Kong, la enorme cantidad de mascarillas tiene total relación con el coronavirus 

por Karla Perez

Cubrebocas invaden las playas de Hong Kong(Instagram @oceansasia)

Lantau, Hong Kong.- Gary Stokes, fundador de la organización Oceans Asia, informó que miles de cubrebocas fueron encontrados en un pequeño grupo de islas que se encuentran frente a la costa suroeste de Lantau en Hong Kong. El equipo visita estas playas dos veces al mes para investigar sobre la acumulación de basura incluido el micro plástico.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

More surgical masks washing up on Hong Kong beaches......... #coronavirus #covid19 #hk #beach #marinedebris #virus

Una publicación compartida por OceansAsia (@oceansasia) el

Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, la población en general ha tomado la precaución de usar máscaras quirúrgicas y si tienes una población de 7 millones de personas que usan una o dos máscaras por día, la cantidad de basura generada es impresionante”, indicó Gary en el sitio web de su organización.

Stokes indicó que la situación es realmente grave y preocupante pues las mascarillas están siendo desechadas de una manera irresponsable, causando problemas en el medio ambiente.

Esta nota incluye información de: Publimetro

